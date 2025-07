A 1-year-old child is killed in a shooting in Norman. An investigation is ongoing.

By: Aniysa Mapp

An investigation into the death of a 1-year-old in Norman is ongoing, according to police.

The Norman Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on Thursday and found a 1-year-old who had been shot.

That child was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

The incident is still under investigation.