Yukon City Council drops plans for proposed Sunset Amphitheater

Plans for a proposed 12,000-seat amphitheater in Yukon will not move forward, the city council says.

Wednesday, July 16th 2025, 5:50 am

By: Christian Hans


YUKON, Okla. -

Plans to bring a 12,000-seat outdoor amphitheater to Yukon have been scrapped after the city council rejected the proposal.

The City of Yukon announced it is dropping plans for the Sunset Amphitheater after a feasibility study showed the city would lose out on $92 million in potential sales tax revenue over 30 years.

The proposed venue received criticism from Yukon residents due to the space's proximity to local residential neighborhoods.

The council says it also has concerns with the way the study was conducted, and said it no longer supports the project.

"It's not solely based on return on investment," Yukon Mayor Brian Pillmore said. "It's about the fit for our community along with the return on investment."

Original plans for the venue surfaced in 2023, with a proposed location in Oklahoma City west of downtown near Interstate 40 and the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

However, the Oklahoma City Council struck down plans for the amphitheater in a 7-2 vote in April, 2024.

