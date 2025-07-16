OKC Animal Welfare slashes adoption fees due to overcrowding

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare asks for help from the community to adopt or foster. Adoption fees reduced through July 19.

By: Madelyn Fisher

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is asking for help from the community to place 60 dogs in its care. The shelter says it's currently over capacity, with 762 animals in its care, including 460 dogs.

If space is not made soon, the shelter says it may be forced to make difficult decisions.

“Our shelter is not designed for long-term housing of animals," Animal Welfare Superintendent Ronnie Schlabs said. "We urgently need the community's help to adopt our available dogs so we don't have to make heartbreaking decisions due to limited space. Your support can save lives and give these wonderful pets the loving homes they deserve.”

From now through Saturday, available dogs will have a reduced adoption fee of $30 compared to the usual $60. Dogs who have been available for more than two weeks will have their adoption fee waived.

If you're interested in adopting, the shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St., and is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

To view adoptable pets or learn more about fostering visit okc.gov/animalwelfare.