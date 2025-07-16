SEC Media Days 2025 day 2 recap: Texas eyes titles, Georgia leans on youth, Auburn reboots, and Tennessee finds its next QB

Day 2 of SEC Media Days 2025 spotlighted Texas, Georgia, Auburn, and Tennessee as each program addressed quarterback changes, rising expectations, and the evolving challenges of competing in college football's premier conference.

By: News 9

Day 2 of the 2025 SEC Media Days in Atlanta brought forward compelling storylines from Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, and Texas, all highlighting themes of championship ambitions, roster youth, and quarterback transitions.

Texas Longhorns: Embracing Expectations and the Arch Era

Steve Sarkisian opened by expressing support for those impacted by Central Texas floods, then quickly shifted to football, where expectations are sky-high entering Texas’s second SEC season. After back-to-back College Football Playoff Semifinals and an SEC Championship Game appearance, Sarkisian called this a “championship roster” and emphasized a defense he called the “deepest and most talented” he’s had.

Offensively, the Longhorns turn to Arch Manning as their new starting quarterback. Sarkisian praised Manning’s maturity and calm under pressure, saying, “He carries himself like he’s 30.” Manning echoed that confidence, saying his focus is on getting better daily and reaffirmed his loyalty to Texas. With a brutal 2025 schedule that includes Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, and Texas A&M, Texas is embracing the grind.

Georgia Bulldogs: Kirby Smart Leans into Relationships and Development

Kirby Smart enters Year 10 at Georgia with a roster that’s 54% underclassmen. He stressed the importance of recruiting based on “relationships, not transactions,” aiming to build a sustainable foundation amid evolving NIL and transfer trends.

Smart addressed a new SEC rule on simulated snaps, advocating for better clarity, and laughed off any rumors about Nick Saban returning to coaching. He praised the “fire and energy” of this young group as Georgia aims to stay among the nation’s elite.

Auburn Tigers: A Fresh Start for Freeze and Arnold

With Year 3 underway, Hugh Freeze believes Auburn is poised to leap. The Tigers welcome Jackson Arnold, an Oklahoma transfer, as their new QB1. Freeze applauded Arnold’s leadership and fit within the offense, while Arnold called the transition a “fresh start” with no ill will toward OU. With big tests ahead, including Georgia and Alabama, Auburn looks to translate optimism into on-field results.





Tennessee Volunteers: QB Battle Front and Center

Josh Heupel acknowledged an open quarterback competition following Nico Iamaleava’s exit, with Joey Aguilar, Jake Merklinger, and George MacIntyre battling for the job. Heupel emphasized that Tennessee’s standard remains unchanged, noting three straight 10-win seasons, major bowl victories, and strong NFL Draft success.

The Vols' defense returns a core that finished top 10 nationally in six categories, and the offense leads the SEC in rushing over the past two seasons. While the quarterback room may be unsettled, the foundation in Knoxville is anything but.



