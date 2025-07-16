Express Employment Professionals co-founder Bob Funk Sr. dies

Express Employment Professionals co-founder Bob Funk Sr. has died.

Express Employment Professionals co-founder Bob Funk Sr. has died, according to his son. He was 85.

Funk was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2017 due to his support of the community.

Oklahoma Leaders React to Bob Funk's Death

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt released this statement:

"Bob Funk, Sr. leaves at least two major legacies in our city. First, he built an international company that has brought jobs and credibility to our city. Express and its many pursuits are an important chapter in the story of Oklahoma City commerce. Second, I also think of Bob's legacy in the way he helped build a foundation in sports for our city. As our city celebrates an NBA championship and the 2028 Olympics, it's important to know that people like Bob kept those fires burning for a long time. At one point two decades ago, Bob owned both of our two minor league sports that we had at the time, in baseball and hockey. And at that time he was the primary promoter behind almost every special sporting event that came to town. It was a long journey to get where we are today, and Bob was one of the important leaders along the way who very much believed that our city could be what it is now."

Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement:

Today, we mourn the loss of a true Oklahoma legend. My prayers are with the Funk family, and all who knew and loved Bob Funk Sr. May we honor his legacy by serving others with the same strength, humility, purpose, and belief in free market principles that he lived by every day.

Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert sent News 9 the following statement:

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Funk Sr., a man whose generosity and vision touched countless lives, including my own. As an FFA member, I was honored to receive a college scholarship from him through his generosity with the Oklahoma Youth Expo, an investment in my future that I will never forget. Funk was passionate about education and workforce development, and he dedicated his life to connecting people with opportunity, helping families find stability and hope through meaningful work. Oklahoma is a better place today thanks to Bob Funk and he will be truly missed."

Former Governor Frank Keating and his wife, Cathy responded to Funk's passing:

"Bob Funk was a bright star in Oklahoma's business and philanthropic community. He touched the lives of a lot of people by putting them to work and creating hope for their future and he made us all better by his devotion to our community, state and country. He was an extraordinary friend in Frank and my life and we will miss him dearly.”

Oklahoma State Chamber President Chand Warmington released this statement:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Funk Senior, a true Oklahoma giant. His impact on our state will be felt for generations. I had the honor of serving alongside Bob on the board of the Oklahoma Youth Expo, where his unwavering generosity and commitment to young people in agriculture were nothing short of extraordinary. His support for Oklahoma’s youth was unmatched, and his belief in the power of opportunity helped shape countless lives.

Bob was a tireless businessman who never lost sight of what mattered most, people. Through Express Employment Professionals, he helped millions find meaningful work. He truly understood the dignity and hope that a good job brings. He was a passionate advocate for agriculture, business, and the promise of Oklahoma. Bob believed in this state, its people, and its future—and he backed that belief with action, every single day. He will be greatly missed.”

Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton sent the following statement:

“Oklahoma has lost one of its greatest champions with the passing of Bob Funk, a man whose deep faith, strong family values and unshakable belief in the free market defined his extraordinary life and legacy. Bob embodied the entrepreneurial spirit. From founding Express Employment Professionals and creating jobs for hundreds of thousands of people, to building one of the most successful ranch operations in the country, his work ethic and vision were unmatched. He believed in opportunity, in rewarding hard work and in giving people the tools they needed to succeed.

“What truly set Bob apart was his love for Oklahoma and his generosity. Whether it was supporting FFA, the Oklahoma Youth Expo or serving on the boards of various organizations like the Oklahoma City Chamber and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, Bob gave back with a joyful heart and a servant’s spirit. His philanthropic impact will be felt for generations to come.

“For more than 50 years, Bob called Oklahoma home. In that time, he helped shape our state into a better place. My thoughts are with his family and all those who knew and loved him. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy of faith, service and leadership that will continue to inspire Oklahomans.”

Chard Warmington, President & CEO of the State Chamber of Oklahoma, sent the following statement:

Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, today released the following statement on the death of Bob Funk Sr.

The Oklahoma Youth Expo has released the following statement:

It is famously said that legacy is not just about what one does for oneself, but rather what they do for others and the world around them.

This truth could not be more evident than in the wonderful life of Mr. Bob Funk, whose recent passing we are deeply saddened by.

Since the Oklahoma Youth Expo’s inception in 2002, Mr. Funk has served as the Board Chairman and cornerstone upon which OYE was founded. He was the original visionary of OYE, and under his outstanding and steadfast leadership, OYE has grown into what it is today with its long-standing mission of helping grow the next generation of Oklahoma’s ag youth.

The Oklahoma Youth Expo is incredibly thankful for Mr. Funk’s wise foresight, ambitious vision, and his genuine heart for developing our state’s youth. He always saw the potential in those around him, and offered ample support whenever and wherever he could. This is just a glimpse of the tremendous legacy Mr. Funk is leaving behind, and OYE is beyond proud to carry his legacy onward.

Before his passing, Mr. Funk established the Funk Legacy Onward Endowment as a way of preparing OYE for the generations to come. Thanks to his extensive generosity and the growth of his endowment, we are humbled to announce that OYE will exist forever–a dream of Mr. Funk’s that will continue to cultivate his legacy and support Oklahoma’s youth in perpetuity.

Mr. Funk will be severely missed, and his loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers.

Rest in peace, Mr. Funk. Thank you will never be enough.

Charles McCall released the following statement:

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.