Oklahoma City to host first Olympic event of 2028 Games, with 16 straight days of competition

By: Graham Dowers

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are still three years away, but Oklahoma City now knows exactly when the world will be watching. In a major update announced Tuesday by OKC Mayor David Holt, officials released the full competition schedule, and it begins with Oklahoma City hosting the very first Olympic event of the entire Games.

Riversport OKC will officially kick off Olympic competition on Friday, July 14, 2028, at 9 a.m., with canoe slalom. That opening day, known as “Day Zero,” precedes the Los Angeles Opening Ceremony later that evening, making Oklahoma City home to the first and only Olympic event held on Day Zero.

Canoe slalom events will run from July 14 through July 22, featuring nine straight days of action. Medals will be awarded on July 15, 16, 18, 19, and 22, according to the official LA28 Olympic Games Competition Schedule.

Beginning Sunday, July 23, the venue will shift to Devon Park in Northeast OKC, where softball games will take place daily at 9 a.m., 4 p.m., and 8 p.m. through Thursday, July 27. On Friday, July 28, the bronze medal game will be held at 7 p.m., followed by the gold medal game at noon on Saturday, July 29.

Across the 16-day stretch, medals will be awarded in OKC on seven separate days.

OKC Olympic Schedule at a Glance:

Canoe Slalom: July 14–22 at Riversport OKC Medals: July 15, 16, 18, 19, 22 Softball: July 23–29 at Devon Park Bronze Medal Game: July 28 at 7 p.m. Gold Medal Game: July 29 at noon

A historic moment for Oklahoma

The 2028 Games will mark the first time Oklahoma has ever hosted Olympic competition, and the only host city outside California in the 2028 Summer Olympics lineup. City leaders say the exposure will be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to showcase Oklahoma City’s sports venues and community on a global stage.

The Closing Ceremony for the LA28 Olympics will take place on Sunday, July 30, 2028, in Los Angeles.

Oklahoma To Host 2028 Olympics Events