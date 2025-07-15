No charges for OKC officer who shot, killed rape suspect

Oklahoma Grand Jury ruled to take no action in the use-of-force case involving OKC police officer

By: Sylvia Corkill

An Oklahoma City police officer who killed a rape suspect at his home last month will not face charges.

An Oklahoma Grand Jury ruled to take no action in the use-of-force case. The Grand Jury reached their decision last week after hearing from the detectives and viewing evidence that included body-worn camera video and a recorded interview with the officer involved. A use-of-force expert did not testify as members of the Grand Jury did not believe they would aid their deliberations.

In the early morning hours on June 4, Oklahoma City Police were serving warrants at Jose Martinez’s home near Southeast 59th Street and Bryant Avenue.

“As officers were serving this, the suspect fled out the back door,” said Master Sergeant Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Naked and armed with a gun, aerial footage captured Martinez running out of a back door. Police said Martinez ran from officers into a wooded area, ignored commands, tossed the gun over a fence, and hopped over. An officer already on the other side of the fence saw Martinez picking up the gun. As he advanced toward the officer, pistol in hand, Martinez was shot.

“I heard a pop, pop, pop, three shots,” said neighbor Sonya Anderson.

“At some point in this foot chase, he becomes involved in an armed confrontation with the officers, the officers discharged the suspect, striking and killing him,” said Knight.

Warrants later revealed Martinez was accused of raping a teenager twice. Unsuspecting neighbors were horrified to learn of his alleged crimes.

“The charges he had previously, oh my God, under my nose and I didn’t know it,” said Anderson.

Martinez's estranged wife also filed a rape report. She reported finding disturbing content on her husband's phone, including a video of him sexually assaulting her while she was intoxicated and unresponsive. Police said officers had been searching for him for over a week to arrest him on the sex crime charges.