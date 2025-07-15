Several animals rescued from Watonga pound following animal control officer’s arrest

Several animals were rescued from the Watonga animal shelter on Tuesday after the city’s animal control officer was arrested on complaints of animal cruelty.

By: Deanne Stein

Blaine County deputies discovered the animals living in horrific conditions, without food or water. Their investigation revealed one dead dog and multiple others in critical condition inside the shelter, located in an open-air metal building off U.S. 270.

Sheriff Travis Daugherty said deputies found approximately six puppies and their mother in a malnourished state.

“The floor is completely covered in urine and feces, and it’s very unsanitary,” Daugherty said.

The neglect prompted the arrest of Caymon Wieczorrek, the Watonga animal control officer. He is now facing felony animal cruelty charges.

“We can’t tolerate it. We don’t tolerate it,” the sheriff said.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies entered the shelter and carefully rescued the remaining animals, documenting the conditions and removing the dogs one by one. Several were found covered in fleas. One puppy was euthanized due to its critical condition.

“It is very unfortunate. I feel sorry for everybody involved. It should have never gotten this bad,” Sheriff Daugherty said.

Wieczorrek remains in custody at the Blaine County Jail.

The rescued dogs were transported to a veterinary clinic in Weatherford for treatment. Those interested in adopting a rescued animal or helping in future animal investigations, contact the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

The city of Watonga has released the following statement regarding the arrest:

"The City of Watonga is aware of the recent complaint filed concerning our department's conduct from the Blaine County Sheriff Office. As part of our commitment to integrity, we take any allegations seriously and are committed to transparency and accountability in our operations. Until the investigation is complete, and while following state law related to personnel matters, we will refrain from providing additional comments to preserve the integrity of the process. We appreciate your understanding in this matter and encourage anyone with further questions or concerns to contact us after the investigation concludes. The City of Watonga and Watonga Police Department remains dedicated to serving our community with the highest standards of professionalism and integrity." Karrie Beth Little, City Manager, City of Watonga."