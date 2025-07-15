How to shift your sleep schedule safely

Health experts say gradually adjusting your sleep routine over several weeks is the best way to prepare for a new school or job schedule.

By: Graham Dowers

-

As the school year approaches and new jobs begin, many people find themselves needing to adjust their sleep schedules. Doctors say the healthiest way to make that change is gradually, starting weeks in advance.

Shifting your bedtime by 15 to 30 minutes earlier every few days can help your body slowly adjust without the shock of an abrupt change. Experts recommend beginning this process about four weeks before your new routine starts.

Sudden changes, such as trying to go to bed several hours earlier overnight, can lead to sleep deprivation. Over time, sleep loss can increase the risk of heart problems, memory issues, and chronic insomnia.

According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 86% of older adults with insomnia report at least two additional chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, or atrial fibrillation. Sleep problems can also worsen chronic pain and lead to a lower quality of life.

Sleep needs vary depending on age. Children between the ages of 6 and 12 should get 9 to 12 hours of sleep per night. Teenagers need 8 to 10 hours, and adults should aim for 7 to 9 hours. Doctors recommend tracking how much sleep you naturally get to find your personal baseline.

Experts also caution against trying to “catch up” on lost sleep by sleeping in on weekends. While it may relieve short-term fatigue, it doesn’t reverse the long-term health risks linked to consistent sleep deprivation, such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, or cognitive decline later in life.

To avoid those risks, health professionals say preparation is key. Starting early and sticking to a consistent routine can make transitions smoother and support long-term well-being.