Rolling domestic dispute ends in crash, stabbing at Tinker AFB perimeter

A domestic dispute between two men ended in a stabbing and crash near Tinker Air Force Base after a vehicle rolled off I-40 and broke through a perimeter fence.

By: Graham Dowers

-

A violent domestic dispute that began on Interstate 40 ended in a crash and possible stabbing Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle veered off the highway and crashed through a fence near Tinker Air Force Base, according to law enforcement agencies.

Authorities say the incident happened near I-40 and Air Depot Boulevard, where two men inside a vehicle reportedly became involved in a domestic altercation while driving. Police say the situation escalated when the vehicle left the roadway, rolled, and crashed through a gate along the perimeter of Tinker AFB.

Authorities say one of the men was stabbed during the altercation. Initial emergency calls described it as a “possible stabbing at Tinker Gate,” prompting a multi-agency response.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the crash. Oklahoma City Police initially responded to the stabbing but later transferred the case to Midwest City Police, who are now leading the criminal investigation.

The identities of those involved have not been released. Authorities confirm that the individuals involved are not airmen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.