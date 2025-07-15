Police seek help identifying armed carjacking suspect in Norman

Norman police are one step closer to identifying a carjacking suspect after finding security footage.

By: Jennifer Pierce

Norman police are one step closer to identifying a carjacking suspect after finding security video of him. Police said he robbed a metro mother at gunpoint, leaving her stranded in a business parking lot. Norman police released an officer’s body camera footage of the response and the 911 call.

The armed carjacking took place in the parking lot of a CVS store near 36th Avenue Northwest and Robinson last Thursday night. The victim was not hurt and said she was thankful her children were not with her.

Image Provided By: Norman Police Dept.

The shaken victim ran into the CVS store for help. An employee made the call to 911.

Dispatcher: “And what’s going on there?”

CVS Employee: “We just had a customer, she walked out and she got a gun pulled on her and had her car stolen.”

Norman police responded to the store in only minutes. The victim told officers the stranger walked up to her with a gun and demanded her car keys.

“This occurred just after 7 p.m. in the evening,” said Sarah Schettler, Norman Police Department. “So, a pretty traumatic scenario for this individual.”

The 911 dispatcher spoke to the frightened victim by phone while several officers went looking for the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Dispatcher: “And you’re ok? He didn’t hurt you?”

Victim: “No, he just pulled a gun on me.”

Norman police said there are no Flock traffic cameras in their city limits, but they were able to pull security video from CVS of the suspect. Police said the suspect was in the store before the armed robbery.

Image Provided By: Norman Police Dept.

“After he had entered the store and walked around a little bit, they grabbed the best possible photo they have, and that’s what we’ve put out to the public,” said Schettler. “To hopefully provide us some information.”

Officers never located the stolen Jeep. They said the one identifying feature may be the wheels.

Image Provided By: Facebook

“They were black wheels with some goldish accents, they believe some people may think it looks as if it’s lifted,” said Schettler.

Call Norman police or 911 if you see the stolen Jeep or recognize the man in the picture. The stolen 2016 black Jeep Grand Cherokee has an Oklahoma tag ACC-592.



