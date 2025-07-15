OKC Comets, Chickasaw Nation extend ballpark naming rights through 2033

Oklahoma City Comets secure multi-year extension with Chickasaw Nation, ensuring Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark name stands till 2033.

By: Dani Ingram

The Oklahoma City Comets and the Chickasaw Nation have announced a multi-year extension that will keep the name Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in place through at least 2033.

The deal solidifies a partnership that began in 2012. While financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, the extension includes a rebranding of the premium seating space on the ballpark’s second floor, now officially named the Newcastle Casino Club.

“Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has played such an integral role in the story of Oklahoma City’s development,” said Comets General Manager Kyle Daugherty.

“Along with our partners at the Chickasaw Nation, we are proud to know our facility will continue to shine under the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark name. And with the rebranded Newcastle Casino Club, we are looking forward to refreshing that area for our dedicated club ticket members.”

The ballpark originally opened in 1998 and was funded through the city’s first MAPS initiative., Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been named a top venue and both Baseball America and USA Today Travel.

In 2020, it was named the Triple-A winner of Ballpark Digest’s “Best of the Ballparks” competition.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said, “The Chickasaw Nation is honored to continue our long-standing support of the Oklahoma City Comets. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to community and to creating meaningful experiences for families and fans throughout the region.”

The Comets return home July 29 to host the Salt Lake Bees.



