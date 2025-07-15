Second suspect arrested in connection with deadly Bricktown shooting

Second arrest made in connection with the fatal shooting of Lyric Lewis, 18.

By: Taylor Jorgensen

-

A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in a Bricktown parking lot.

Oklahoma City police used surveillance footage from businesses in the area to connect 2 vehicles to the shooting death of 18-year-old Lyric Lewis just before midnight on June 24th. Court documents show police connected one of those cars to Devin Stallings. Stallings was also seen on surveillance footage that night walking in the area of the deadly shooting.

Police arrested Stallings earlier this month. In new court documents, Stallings admitted to being in Bricktown the night of the shooting. He also identified the shooter to investigators.

We are not identifying the alleged shooter because he is 16 years old, but court documents say the teen was arrested at a home Southeast Oklahoma City.

Both Stallings and the teen were arrested on first-degree murder complaints.