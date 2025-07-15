Applications open for summer cooling assistance

Oklahomans can now apply for summer cooling bill assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Find out the income eligibility guidelines and how to apply.

By: Dylan Stieber

Oklahomans in need of help paying their summer cooling bills can now apply for assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The federally funded program, administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS), is offered twice a year, in the summer and winter.

Only one summer cooling payment is allowed per household each year. Payments must go toward the primary source of cooling at the home.

Native American households can apply either through DHS or through their tribal nation. However, they cannot receive benefits from both for the same program during the same federal fiscal year.

Eligibility for the program is based on income. Those guidelines are:

1 person: $1,632 2 people: $2,215 3 people: $2,798 4 people: $3,380 5 people: $3,963 6 people: $4,546 7 people: $5,129 8 people: $5,712

Applicants should have their most recent utility bill, identification, Social Security number, and income verification documents ready. Applicants must enter their utility information exactly as it appears on their bill.

According to DHS, some households already receiving assistance through the agency may be pre-authorized for the program. DHS said pre-authorized households have already been notified and do not need to apply.

Funding for the program is limited. Once it runs out, DHS said any remaining applications will be denied. Residents can apply online at OKDHSLIVE.org.