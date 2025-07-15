OU Athletics unifies NIL operations under Learfield’s Sooner Sports Properties in groundbreaking move

The University of Oklahoma has unified its NIL efforts by merging 1Oklahoma under Sooner Sports Properties, creating a centralized, Learfield-backed operation to streamline partnerships and maximize student-athlete opportunities.

By: OU Athletics, Jeremie Poplin

In a move designed to streamline operations and amplify opportunities for student-athletes, the University of Oklahoma Athletics Department and Learfield have officially announced that Sooner Sports Properties will now serve as the exclusive and centralized Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) marketing partner for OU Athletics.

The newly unified entity merges Sooner Sports Properties, Learfield’s local multimedia rights team, with 1Oklahoma, the university’s current NIL collective, creating a single NIL operation backed by Learfield. Going forward, the group will continue operating under the 1Oklahoma brand, building on the momentum of recent NIL initiatives that have helped position OU as a leader in the rapidly evolving college athletics landscape.

“As the landscape and rules governing college athletics continue to evolve, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to stay ahead of the curve and create significant NIL growth opportunities for our athletes,” said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. “Centralizing efforts through our trusted partner, Learfield and Sooner Sports Properties, allows us to immediately expand the programs we already have in place and deliver pioneering NIL programs and long-term value.”

A Streamlined, Scalable NIL Model

The consolidation reflects a strategic shift in how Oklahoma Athletics plans to engage with fans, brands, and student-athletes. It simplifies marketing operations and establishes standardized processes, making it easier for businesses, from major corporations to local small businesses, to activate NIL partnerships.

Solly Fulp, Learfield’s Executive Vice President for NIL Growth & Development, emphasized the impact of the move: “This is a model that’s going to be precedent-setting for us. We’re providing a centralized approach that allows us to fully realize the power of the student-athlete through integrated brand campaigns.”

OU’s NIL structure will now be fueled by Learfield’s Impact NIL platform, which focuses on three core pillars: people, content, and technology. These tools will help amplify brand campaigns, maximize deal-making efficiency, and deepen student-athlete storytelling using the resources of on-campus Learfield Studios.

Proven Success and Expanded Resources

Under the leadership of Sooner Sports Properties VP/GM Kelly Collyar, OU has already launched high-impact NIL campaigns with brands like Fowler Automotive, State Farm, Devon Energy, and Planet Fitness, efforts that have benefitted hundreds of OU athletes.

In further support of the expanded operation, Learfield has hired Bobby Nash as Director of NIL Revenue & Activation. A two-time OU graduate, Nash brings extensive experience from previous roles at Utah State, Colorado, and Oklahoma. He’ll lead efforts to build new partnerships and expand OU’s NIL presence.

“It’s an incredible honor to return home to the University of Oklahoma with Sooner Sports Properties,” said Nash. “I’m thrilled to contribute to this unified NIL strategy that will create long-term value for our student-athletes, brand partners, and the university.”

A Model for the New NIL Era

The timing of OU’s announcement aligns with broader changes to the college sports economy. Following the House v. NCAA settlement, greater scrutiny has been placed on NIL payments. This new structure provides a more compliant, transparent, and scalable model for delivering real value, where athletes are paid in exchange for actual services and endorsements.

“We strategized for a while how to marry the opportunities we now have with our athletes and big corporate brands,” Castiglione told Sports Business Journal. “It’s not just about corporate brands anymore, it’s regional, local, even small businesses. And we needed a model that could support all of that most effectively.”

OU’s existing initiatives, including the 1Oklahoma membership program and Inspiring Champions Fund events in collaboration with the Sooner Club, will remain intact and continue to play a key role in the university’s NIL ecosystem.