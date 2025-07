Come meet the News 9 weather team at Bob Mills Furniture on Saturday, July 26, 2025 from 10 a.m. to noon!

By: News 9

-

Come meet the News 9 weather team at Bob Mills Furniture on Saturday, July 26, 2025 from 10 a.m. to noon!

Check out our storm tracking trucks outside then come inside for a meet & greet with the team.

The event is free for all, so bring the whole family to 3600 W Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City on July 26.

Hope to see you there!