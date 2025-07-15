Tickets on sale now for 2025 Oklahoma State Fair events

Tickets are on sale right now for events inside the all-new OG&E Coliseum in Oklahoma City during the 2025 Oklahoma State Fair.

By: Brandon Coons

That includes Disney On Ice presents “Let’s Dance” from September 11th through September 15, the Trace Adkins and Casey Donahew concert on September 17, and the “Wildcatters PBR Teams Challenge” from September 19 through September 21.

Tickets to all events include admission to the fair's outside gates, according to Oklahoma State Fair officials. They can be purchased online, by phone at 405-948-6800, or in person at the OKC Fair Park box office.