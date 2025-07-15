Faith First: No. 1 MLB pick Eli Willits credits God for his success

Tuesday, July 15th 2025, 10:48 am
At just 17 years old, Fort Cobb’s Eli Willits made history as the youngest-ever No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft, but the new Washington Nationals shortstop says his success is rooted in something far greater than baseball.
Eli Willits: Oklahoma teen makes MLB history as No. 1 overall pick in 2025 Draft
“I'm just excited, thankful for the opportunity God's given me,” Willits told News 9.
During a difficult season two years ago, Willits said he turned to his Bible for encouragement.
“I wrote down in my Bible at that moment what I thought felt impossible, because I knew God could do great things,” he said. “When my name got selected, I wrote down the date that it became possible, and I wrote by it, ‘anything’s possible with God.’”
That belief guides everything for the teenager. “I'm a follower of Christ, and I'm just thankful that He did that for me,” Willits said.
He shared his favorite Bible verse with us: “John 3:16 is one that sticks out a lot to me,” he said.
As he begins his professional career, Willits says he’s carrying more than talent with him: “Just be a good godly man that worships the Lord and honors people and be kind to others.”
