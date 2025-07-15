Faith First: No. 1 MLB pick Eli Willits credits God for his success

Top MLB draft pick Eli Willits says his faith in God carried him through challenges, calling his journey “proof that anything’s possible with God.”

Tuesday, July 15th 2025, 10:48 am

By: Robin Marsh


FORT COBB, Okla -

At just 17 years old, Fort Cobb’s Eli Willits made history as the youngest-ever No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft, but the new Washington Nationals shortstop says his success is rooted in something far greater than baseball.

“I'm just excited, thankful for the opportunity God's given me,” Willits told News 9.

During a difficult season two years ago, Willits said he turned to his Bible for encouragement.

“I wrote down in my Bible at that moment what I thought felt impossible, because I knew God could do great things,” he said. “When my name got selected, I wrote down the date that it became possible, and I wrote by it, ‘anything’s possible with God.’”

That belief guides everything for the teenager. “I'm a follower of Christ, and I'm just thankful that He did that for me,” Willits said.

He shared his favorite Bible verse with us: “John 3:16 is one that sticks out a lot to me,” he said.

As he begins his professional career, Willits says he’s carrying more than talent with him: “Just be a good godly man that worships the Lord and honors people and be kind to others.”
