Eli Willits: Oklahoma teen makes MLB history as No. 1 overall pick in 2025 Draft

Seventeen-year-old Eli Willits from Fort Cobb, Oklahoma, made history as the youngest-ever No. 1 overall MLB Draft pick, selected by the Washington Nationals and grounded in his faith, family, and small-town roots.

By: Anna Denison

The small Oklahoma town of Fort Cobb is beaming with pride as 17-year-old Eli Willits made Major League Baseball history Sunday night, becoming the youngest ever No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft.

The Washington Nationals selected the switch-hitting shortstop from Fort Cobb-Broxton High School, catapulting him from the family cattle ranch to the nation’s capital.

"I'm just excited, thankful for the opportunity God's given me," Willits told News 9 in a live interview Tuesday morning. "Just excited to get out there and start getting to work."

Willits, surrounded by family and supporters during the draft broadcast, said he found out just seconds before the rest of the world.

"We found out like a couple seconds before everyone else did," he said. "So I knew a little bit before everyone else did, but not by much. So it was definitely an exciting moment."

The celebration in Fort Cobb was loud and emotional, with the tight-knit community rallying behind one of its own.

"I just have a great support system, great family around me," Willits said. "I was just thankful and grateful for that opportunity and thankful that each one of them came and supported me that night."

Willits is wasting no time. He’s heading to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to sign his contract, though he admitted he hasn’t packed yet.

Behind his poise and humility lies a deep faith that has helped guide him through challenges.

Willits shared that two years ago, during a season of injury and uncertainty, he wrote a message in his Bible that would become prophetic.

"I wrote down in my Bible at that moment what I thought felt impossible, because I knew God could do great things," he said. "When my name got selected, I wrote down the date that it became possible, and I wrote by it, 'anything’s possible with God.' That’s just something I stand by. I'm a follower of Christ, and I'm just thankful that He did that for me."

Willits grew up on a Hereford cattle ranch, and he credits that upbringing for instilling discipline and drive.

"All the time we got there, we work," he said. "It makes me work hard. My mom's always out there on my butt, so I got to work hard. I got to do what she wants me to do."

As he prepares to leave home for the first time, he admits there are nerves alongside the excitement.

"It'll definitely be some getting used to, probably some homesick, but I'm excited for the new opportunity."

His father, Reggie Willits, a former MLB player and current coach at the University of Oklahoma, has been a steady influence.

"[He tells me to] just be the man I am," Willits said. "Not try to be another person… just be a good godly man that worships the Lord and honors people and be kind to others."

As for his favorite Bible verse? "John 3:16 is one that sticks out a lot to me," he said.

When asked for advice on what to do to make it to the pros, Willits emphasized the importance of authenticity and faith.

"Just to keep working hard. Keep being who they are. Don't try and model their game… just be who they are and work hard at it. And if you work hard at it, God will provide you and give you a gift that some others don't have."

