OSU Extension offering $5 youth planting workshop

The Oklahoma County OSU Extension will be hosting a workshop called "Plant-it-Earth" for kids aged 8-14 years old. Here's how you can learn more about hands-on gardening skills.

By: Addie Crawford

OSU Extension is offering a new, affordable way for kids to learn about growing vegetables and flowers.

The workshop will mainly have hands-on activities where participants will learn how to grow vegetables and flowers then will take home a "Smart Pot" for growing their own plants.

The Coca-Cola Southwest beverages Porch spoke with OSU Extension educator Andrew Fleet to learn more about the new program.

"This workshop is actually going to be for kids about 8-14," Fleet said. "We're really excited to host it, we've done this one once a year for the past few years. We're really excited to do it again, it'll be right here at the Oklahoma County OSU Extension."

Fleet said part of the event is to show kids how important it is to learn about gardening skills.

"Being able to learn where some of your come from, even if it's just part of an herb, it's really critical they understand where these things come from," Fleet said.

Fleet said "Plant-it-Earth" is happening on July 23rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the OSU Extension Center located at 2500 NE 63rd Street, OKC, OK 73111.

Registration is required and the cost is $5, which includes lunch.

You can call 405-713-1125 to register. Learn more about the event on the OSU Extension website.