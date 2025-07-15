Lawsuit against public funding for Oklahoma religious charter school dropped

A group fighting against plans to publicly fund a religious charter school in Oklahoma has dropped its lawsuit after a US Supreme Court deadlock.

By: Christian Hans

A lawsuit aimed at stopping taxpayer funding for a religious charter school in Oklahoma has been dropped.

The group fighting what would have become the first publicly-funded religious charter school in the country dropped its lawsuit on Monday after a recent US Supreme Court deadlock.

SEE ALSO: Oklahoma Religious Charter School: U.S. Supreme Court deadlocks, rejecting state-funded schools

After the court became deadlocked 4-4 over the case, the ruling reverted back to the Oklahoma State Supreme Court's decision, that the school was unconstitutional.

SEE ALSO: How a Catholic charter school in Oklahoma landed before the U.S. Supreme Court

The group fighting the school dropped the lawsuit, saying the case was "resolved."

---

Additional Coverage: Oklahoma Religious Charter School Supreme Court Case