Lawsuit against public funding for Oklahoma religious charter school dropped

A lawsuit aimed at stopping taxpayer funding for a religious charter school in Oklahoma has been dropped.
The group fighting what would have become the first publicly-funded religious charter school in the country dropped its lawsuit on Monday after a recent US Supreme Court deadlock.
After the court became deadlocked 4-4 over the case, the ruling reverted back to the Oklahoma State Supreme Court's decision, that the school was unconstitutional.
The group fighting the school dropped the lawsuit, saying the case was "resolved."
