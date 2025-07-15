Where is Pistol Pete? OSU mascot statue taken from Stillwater fraternity house

Police in Stillwater are searching for a statue of Pistol Pete, which investigators say was stolen from a Stillwater fraternity house.

Tuesday, July 15th 2025, 5:19 am

By: Christian Hans


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Police are searching for two men who allegedly took an 8-foot-tall statue depicting the Oklahoma State University mascot, Pistol Pete, from a fraternity house in Stillwater.

The Stillwater Police Department says the alleged theft happened on Sunday near West 3rd Avenue and South Garfield Street.

In an image capturing the incident, police says two men can be seen taking away the statue from a fraternity house in the area.

If you know where the statue is, please call the Stillwater Police tipline at (405) 533-8477.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 16th, 2025

July 16th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025