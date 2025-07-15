Where is Pistol Pete? OSU mascot statue taken from Stillwater fraternity house

Police in Stillwater are searching for a statue of Pistol Pete, which investigators say was stolen from a Stillwater fraternity house.

By: Christian Hans

Police are searching for two men who allegedly took an 8-foot-tall statue depicting the Oklahoma State University mascot, Pistol Pete, from a fraternity house in Stillwater.

The Stillwater Police Department says the alleged theft happened on Sunday near West 3rd Avenue and South Garfield Street.

In an image capturing the incident, police says two men can be seen taking away the statue from a fraternity house in the area.

If you know where the statue is, please call the Stillwater Police tipline at (405) 533-8477.