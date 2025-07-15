Statewide Charter School Board approves independent audit of Epic Charter Schools

The vote authorizes the Statewide Charter School Board staff to find and hire an accounting firm to conduct an independent audit of the embattled Epic Charter Schools.

The Statewide Charter School Board (OSCSB) unanimously voted Monday to hire external auditors to independently investigate Epic Charter Schools amid a financial crisis in the district.

The board authorized its staff to look for an accounting firm, specifically skilled in forensic auditing, to conduct operational, performance and financial reviews and suggest corrective action to stabilize Oklahoma’s largest public virtual charter school.

How We Got Here

Epic Charter Schools laid off staff twice in the 2024-2025 school year. In October, the district said it had to make staffing and salary cuts because enrollment numbers were lower than expected. In June, Epic laid off 83 teachers and 274 administrative staff, citing issues with achieving long-term financial stability. The district also rescinded full-day in-person instruction and meal services for breakfast and lunch.

Just a week after the mass layoffs, Epic’s then-Superintendent Bart Banfield resigned after serving in the position since 2019. Justin Hunt, the district’s deputy superintendent at the time, is currently serving as the interim superintendent.

Concerns at the Charter School

At Monday’s regular board meeting, OSCSB’s financial compliance officer, Skyler Lusnia, reported Epic’s leadership first brought concerns to the board in May about “maintaining a healthy fund balance” and the possibility of reducing their staff to meet that. Lusnia confirmed the agency had not found any evidence of fraud in its investigation so far. Lusnia added that overestimated revenues and underestimated expenses were the reasons why the district was projected to be in the negative at the end of the year.

Since then, Lusnia stated Epic had a positive fund balance as of June 30 (end of the fiscal year) and credited the district’s money-saving actions since February for the improvement. He added Epic had not used the $30 million credit line that was approved last month for the 2025 fiscal year, but expected the district to use it over the next few months because the state does not provide financial support in July.

“I think it’s encouraging that they had a positive fund balance at the end of the year, and I think they are open to the idea of having an auditor come in, you know, because if there is more that needs to be done, they would rather do it and maintain the stability of the school rather than miss it,” said Lusnia.

What’s Next

With the board’s unanimous approval, staff are now directed to look for firms to conduct the audit. OSCSB said the auditors will report directly back to it with their findings and recommendations. It added that the expenses for the audit will come out of the agency’s budget.

“We’re not going to make any presumptions of who did what, but I think it’s important that we as a board know what went on,” said Brian Shellem, the board’s chairperson. “It’s important that the Epic Charter School Board know. It’s important that the public know what’s going on with their tax dollars.”

Additionally, Lusnia said he will meet with Epic leadership next week to follow up on concerns.