Five Cowboys selected in 2025 MLB Draft as Oklahoma State continues strong pipeline to pros

By: OSU Athletics, Jeremie Poplin

Oklahoma State baseball saw five players selected in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft, continuing the program’s tradition of developing pro-level talent under head coach Josh Holliday.

After Nolan Schubart kicked things off Sunday by going in the third round (No. 101 overall) to the Cleveland Guardians, four more Cowboys heard their names called on Monday’s final day of the draft.

Day 2 Selections:

Sean Youngerman, RHP – 4th Round, Pick 131 – Philadelphia Phillies

In his first season in Stillwater after transferring from Westmont College, Youngerman emerged as one of OSU’s top arms. He made 20 appearances (six starts), recorded four saves, and posted a 2.08 ERA with 59 strikeouts and just eight walks in 52 innings. Opponents hit just .193 against him. He earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors as both a starter and reliever.

Gabe Davis, RHP – 5th Round, Pick 137 – Chicago White Sox

A three-year contributor for the Cowboys, Davis made 55 career appearances and was a valuable piece out of the bullpen. He tallied 124 strikeouts in 94.2 innings and was known for his power arm. He departs OSU with seven career saves.

Harrison Bodendorf, LHP – 10th Round, Pick 312 – Cleveland Guardians

After transferring from Hawaii, Bodendorf delivered a dominant 2025 season and was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Year, an All-Big 12 First Team selection, and earned All-America honors. He went 10-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 92.2 innings. His 10-inning complete game at Arizona was the longest outing by a Big 12 pitcher since 2009.

Brayden Smith, 2B – 13th Round, Pick 394 – Baltimore Orioles

Another first-year Cowboy, Smith hit a team-best .304 with 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 16 doubles while earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. He split time between second base and center field and finished the year on a 19-game hitting streak, the longest by an OSU player in 2025.

With Schubart, Youngerman, and Davis all going in the top five rounds, it marks the second straight year and sixth time in program history that OSU had three or more players selected in the first five rounds (1967, 1983, 1984, 2007, 2024, 2025).

Under Holliday’s leadership, 77 Cowboys have been drafted over the past 13 seasons, including 37 in the top 10 rounds.

2025 Oklahoma State MLB Draft Picks

