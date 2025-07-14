15-year-old autistic boy missing near Mitch Park in Edmond, police say

Edmond Police are searching for 15-year-old Durwin "Adrian" White, who went missing Tuesday afternoon near Mitch Park. He is autistic and does not have a phone.

Monday, July 14th 2025, 6:03 pm

By: Graham Dowers


EDMOND, Okla. -

Edmond Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Mitch Park area.

The teen, Durwin Adrian White, who goes by Adrian, was reported missing between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. Authorities say he is autistic and does not have a phone with him.

Durwin Adrian WhiteImage Provided By: Edmond Police Department

According to a statement from the Edmond Police Department, Adrian is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a buzz cut. He was last seen wearing jeans and sneakers; his shirt color is unknown.

“If you see Adrian or have any information that could help us locate him, please call 911 immediately,” the department said in a post on social media.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 14th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 14th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 16th, 2025

July 16th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025