15-year-old autistic boy missing near Mitch Park in Edmond, police say

Edmond Police are searching for 15-year-old Durwin "Adrian" White, who went missing Tuesday afternoon near Mitch Park. He is autistic and does not have a phone.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Edmond Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Mitch Park area.

The teen, Durwin Adrian White, who goes by Adrian, was reported missing between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. Authorities say he is autistic and does not have a phone with him.

Image Provided By: Edmond Police Department

According to a statement from the Edmond Police Department, Adrian is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a buzz cut. He was last seen wearing jeans and sneakers; his shirt color is unknown.

“If you see Adrian or have any information that could help us locate him, please call 911 immediately,” the department said in a post on social media.