15-year-old autistic boy missing near Mitch Park in Edmond, police say

Monday, July 14th 2025, 6:03 pm
Edmond Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Mitch Park area.
The teen, Durwin Adrian White, who goes by Adrian, was reported missing between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. Authorities say he is autistic and does not have a phone with him.
Image Provided By: Edmond Police Department
According to a statement from the Edmond Police Department, Adrian is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a buzz cut. He was last seen wearing jeans and sneakers; his shirt color is unknown.
“If you see Adrian or have any information that could help us locate him, please call 911 immediately,” the department said in a post on social media.
July 15th, 2025
July 15th, 2025
July 16th, 2025
July 15th, 2025
July 15th, 2025