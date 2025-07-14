Putin facing one-two punch from Trump and Congress over ongoing attacks on Ukraine

"Understanding the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025: Bill endorsed by Oklahoma's senators includes numerous sanctions against Russia."

By: Alex Cameron

On Monday, President Trump announced that the United States would not only be selling Patriot missile batteries and other weaponry to NATO to help bolster Ukraine's defense against ongoing Russian attacks, but he threatened to impose 100% secondary tariffs "if we don't have a deal in 50 days." This comes as a bipartisan majority in Congress prepares to move forward with a sanctions bill that would allow the president to impose 500% secondary tariffs, among other things.

Here's what you need to know about S.1241. the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025:





SUPPORT

The bill was introduced on April 1, 2025, and is co-sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). It has more than 80 cosponsors, including both of Oklahoma's Senators.





SANCTIONS

The bill includes more than a dozen different sanctions. They include:

--A prohibition on investments by United States financial institutions that benefit the Government of the Russian Federation.

--A prohibition on U.S. energy exports to, and investments in energy sector of, the Russian Federation.

--A prohibition on purchases of sovereign debt of the Russian Federation by United States persons.

--A prohibition on provision of services to sanctioned financial institutions by international financial messaging systems.

--A prohibition on importing, and sanctions with respect to, uranium from the Russian Federation.

--Increases in duties on goods and services imported from the Russian Federation.

(a) In general.—Not later than 15 days after making a covered determination, the President shall, notwithstanding any other provision of law, increase the rate of duty for all goods and services, including oil, natural gas, petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products, imported into the United States from the Russian Federation to a rate of not less than the equivalent of 500 percent ad valorem.

--Duties on countries that purchase Russian-origin oil, uranium, and petroleum products.

(a) In general.—Not later than 15 days after making a covered determination, and every 90 days thereafter, the President shall, notwithstanding any other provision of law, increase the rate of duty for all goods or services imported into the United States from a country described in subsection (b) to a rate of not less than the equivalent of 500 percent ad valorem.

(b) Countries described.—A country is described in this subsection if the country knowingly sells, supplies, transfers, or purchases oil, uranium, natural gas, petroleum products, or petrochemical products that originated in the Russian Federation.

**The President may waive the application of subsection (a) one time for a period of not more than 180 days with respect to a country, a good, or a service if the President determines that such a waiver is in the national security interests of the United States.

--Exceptions.

(a) Support for people of the Russian Federation.—This Act shall not apply with respect to the provision of humanitarian assistance (including medical assistance) to the people of the Russian Federation.

(b) Exception for intelligence activities.—This Act shall not apply with respect to activities subject to the reporting requirements under title V of the National Security Act of 1947 or any authorized intelligence activities of the United States.

--Implementation; penalties.

(a) Implementation.—The President may exercise all authorities provided under sections 203 and 205 of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1702 and 1704) to carry out this Act.

(b) Penalties.—A person that violates, attempts to violate, conspires to violate, or causes a violation of this Act or any regulation, license, or order issued to carry out this Act shall be subject to the penalties set forth in subsections (b) and (c) of section 206 of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1705) to the same extent as a person that commits an unlawful act described in subsection (a) of that section.



