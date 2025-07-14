Oklahoma City Police doing enhanced traffic safety on part of I-40 this week

Oklahoma City Police are doing enhanced traffic safety enforcement on part of I-40 this week.

By: Brandon Coons

-

Oklahoma City Police are doing enhanced traffic safety enforcement this week on part of Interstate 40.

Officers are focused on the area on I-40 from Czech Hall Road to Shields Boulevard from now through Friday, July 18, according to department officials.

Police say their research shows there’s been a significant number of crashes, traffic violations, and aggressive driving in the area.

Drivers are asked to slow down, drive responsibly, and help keep the highway safe for everyone, according to OCPD officials.