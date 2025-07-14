Lookout Kitchen Restaurants to reopen in Oklahoma State Parks following conditional agreement

Monday, July 14th 2025, 3:16 pm
The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD) has reached an agreement with Lookout Kitchen to conditionally reopen its restaurants at Oklahoma state parks following a temporary suspension of operations.
The reopening applies to restaurants located in Beavers Bend, Lake Murray, Robbers Cave, Roman Nose, and Quartz Mountain State Parks. Each location will resume service based on its normal operating hours.
On July 8, OTRD suspended Lookout’s operations across state parks, citing repeated failures to make payments and fulfill other contractual obligations. A formal notice sent on May 16 gave Lookout until July 7 to correct deficiencies, but OTRD said the company did not fully comply.
At the time of the suspension, Lookout owed $254,943.52 in past-due royalties and utility fees. Under the new agreement, that figure has been revised to $274,585.88, reflecting unpaid charges from May.
Lookout submitted a $65,000 payment on Monday. The five remaining installments are scheduled between July 28 and November 15.
Lookout Kitchen owner JP Wilson pushed back against OTRD’s assertions, stating the company complied with state requests and had even offered to pay the full balance before operations were suspended.
Wilson said Lookout’s catering services remained unaffected and expressed hope for a continued partnership with the state, emphasizing a desire to serve state parks and their visitors.
The situation drew comparisons to the state’s earlier contract dispute with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen, though some lawmakers noted key differences.
Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, who chairs the House Tourism Committee, said the current issue appears to lack malicious intent and suggested the state reconsider how it funds tourism operations. Townley also expressed optimism that the restaurants would reopen quickly.
OTRD officials said the new agreement helps restore essential services for state park visitors while ensuring financial accountability.
Further updates and park dining information can be found at travelok.com.
