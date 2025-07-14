Lookout Kitchen Restaurants to reopen in Oklahoma State Parks following conditional agreement

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department has reached a conditional agreement with Lookout Kitchen to reopen five state park restaurants after a temporary suspension over unpaid fees and contract violations.

By: Anna Denison

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD) has reached an agreement with Lookout Kitchen to conditionally reopen its restaurants at Oklahoma state parks following a temporary suspension of operations.

Reopening Set After Temporary Closure

The Lookout Kitchen restaurants at five Oklahoma state parks will reopen Tuesday under a conditional agreement between the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and the restaurant group, following a suspension of operations last week due to a contract dispute.

The reopening applies to restaurants located in Beavers Bend, Lake Murray, Robbers Cave, Roman Nose, and Quartz Mountain State Parks. Each location will resume service based on its normal operating hours.





Suspension Followed Missed Payments

On July 8, OTRD suspended Lookout’s operations across state parks, citing repeated failures to make payments and fulfill other contractual obligations. A formal notice sent on May 16 gave Lookout until July 7 to correct deficiencies, but OTRD said the company did not fully comply.

At the time of the suspension, Lookout owed $254,943.52 in past-due royalties and utility fees. Under the new agreement, that figure has been revised to $274,585.88, reflecting unpaid charges from May.

Lookout submitted a $65,000 payment on Monday. The five remaining installments are scheduled between July 28 and November 15.

Lookout Disputes Claims, Says It Acted in Good Faith

Lookout Kitchen owner JP Wilson pushed back against OTRD’s assertions, stating the company complied with state requests and had even offered to pay the full balance before operations were suspended.

Wilson said Lookout’s catering services remained unaffected and expressed hope for a continued partnership with the state, emphasizing a desire to serve state parks and their visitors.

Broader Context and Legislative Perspective

The situation drew comparisons to the state’s earlier contract dispute with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen, though some lawmakers noted key differences.

Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, who chairs the House Tourism Committee, said the current issue appears to lack malicious intent and suggested the state reconsider how it funds tourism operations. Townley also expressed optimism that the restaurants would reopen quickly.

Focus on Minimizing Disruption

OTRD officials said the new agreement helps restore essential services for state park visitors while ensuring financial accountability.

Further updates and park dining information can be found at travelok.com.

