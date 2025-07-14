Court documents reveal new details in NW OKC standoff

Long standoff in Oklahoma City ends with arrest of Tony Ramos following a violent encounter. New court documents detail brazen display of weapons.

By: Taylor Jorgensen

Court documents reveal new details about an hours-long standoff in the metro, that ended with the suspect in custody on July 3rd.

Oklahoma City police say this all started when Tony Ramos asked a person to come work for him. That conversation escalated, and police say Ramos went to get brass knuckles out of his car. Ramos hit the man in the mouth with the brass knuckles. Documents show Ramos then went back to his car and pulled out two guns. Ramos pistol-whipped the victim multiple times before Ramos pulled out a rifle. Police say Ramos fired the weapon into the ground twice before driving away.

Police say Ramos drove to his home near NW 61st and MacArthur, where officers were waiting for him. Police say Ramos refused to get out of the car; he even tried to use a trash bag to conceal himself. Documents show Ramos eventually got out of the car but barricaded himself inside his garage, still refusing commands from officers.

Multiple police agencies responded. About 2 hours later, Ramos surrendered.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney has now filed multiple charges against Ramos, 2 for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and another 5 for felony pointing a weapon.