Oklahoma public education advocacy group ends lawsuit to stop taxpayer-funded religious school

Oklahoma advocates end lawsuit against taxpayer-funded religious charter school, following U.S. Supreme Court tie and Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling in favor of state constitution.

By: Jen Billings

An Oklahoma group that sued to stop the nation’s first taxpayer-funded religious charter school has filed paperwork to end its lawsuit.

The Oklahoma Parent Legislative Advocacy Coalition (OKPLAC), a group comprising faith leaders, public school parents, and public education advocates, filed a lawsuit against the Statewide Charter School Board in 2023, objecting to the use of public tax dollars to fund St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Charter School.

OKPLAC states that its lawsuit was resolved when the U.S. Supreme Court deadlocked in a 4-4 decision on the case, thereby upholding the lower court’s decision.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled in June 2024 that operating St. Isidore as a religious public charter school would be an unconstitutional violation of church-state separation.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court’s decision was issued in a lawsuit initiated by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond. OKPLAC says its lawsuit was similar to Drummond’s.

“We are grateful for the organizations and individuals who stood with us and for Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s successful efforts to uphold Oklahoma’s constitution and protect its taxpayers and public schools,” said Misty Bradley, chair of OKPLAC.

Shortly after the SCOTUS decision, Governor Kevin Stitt stated that efforts to create a publicly funded religious school were not over.

"This 4-4 tie is a non-decision. Now we’re in overtime. There will be another case just like this one and Justice Barrett will break the tie. This is far from a settled issue. We are going to keep fighting for parents’ rights to instill their values in their children and against religious discrimination."

The OKCPLAC filed the dismissal paperwork Monday in Oklahoma County District Court.