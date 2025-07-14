Jones man identified after being killed by water buffalo day after purchasing at livestock auction

A Jones man was killed by 2 water buffalo just one day after purchasing them at a livestock auction, according to police. Latest info and victim identity.

Monday, July 14th 2025, 12:05 pm

By: Anna Denison


JONES, Okla. -

A man was killed Friday evening after being attacked by water buffalo at a rural property in Jones, according to the Jones Police Department.

Intial report: Jones man killed by water buffalo 

According to a report from police, officers and firefighters responded around 8:35 p.m. on July 11 to a report of an animal attack at a farm near N. Henney Road.

First responders were initially unable to reach the victim due to the aggressive behavior of the animals. One of the water buffalo was dispatched on scene to allow emergency crews to access the area safely, according to police.

Police said the victim, identified as Bradley McMichael, had suffered multiple deep lacerations and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined McMichael had purchased the 2 water buffalo at a livestock auction the day before the incident. Authorities believe he became trapped inside their enclosure while tending to them.

During the investigation, a second water buffalo became increasingly agitated and was also dispatched for the safety of those on scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of McMichael’s body for further examination.

Police said evidence at the scene confirmed that both water buffalo were responsible for his fatal injuries.
Anna Denison
Anna Denison

Anna is the Lead Digital Producer at News 9 and has been creating and managing social media content and online articles for the newsroom since October of 2024. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 14th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 14th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 16th, 2025

July 16th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025