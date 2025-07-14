Jones man identified after being killed by water buffalo day after purchasing at livestock auction

A Jones man was killed by 2 water buffalo just one day after purchasing them at a livestock auction, according to police. Latest info and victim identity.

By: Anna Denison

-

A man was killed Friday evening after being attacked by water buffalo at a rural property in Jones, according to the Jones Police Department.

According to a report from police, officers and firefighters responded around 8:35 p.m. on July 11 to a report of an animal attack at a farm near N. Henney Road.

First responders were initially unable to reach the victim due to the aggressive behavior of the animals. One of the water buffalo was dispatched on scene to allow emergency crews to access the area safely, according to police.

Police said the victim, identified as Bradley McMichael, had suffered multiple deep lacerations and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined McMichael had purchased the 2 water buffalo at a livestock auction the day before the incident. Authorities believe he became trapped inside their enclosure while tending to them.

During the investigation, a second water buffalo became increasingly agitated and was also dispatched for the safety of those on scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of McMichael’s body for further examination.

Police said evidence at the scene confirmed that both water buffalo were responsible for his fatal injuries.