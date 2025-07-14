Cataract surgery can help improve quality of life, reduce risk of falls for seniors

In this edition of Daily Dose, Dr. Lacy Anderson answers a viewer's question about whether cataract surgery will be safe for her 90-year-old mother.

By: News 9

A 90-year-old woman who hasn’t seen a doctor in three decades is now facing vision, memory, and breathing challenges, and her daughter is wondering whether cataract surgery could make a difference.

According to Dr. Lacy Anderson, the answer is likely yes. Cataract surgery is typically safe for patients in their 90s and is performed with minimal sedation, not general anesthesia. Up to 98% of patients report an improvement in vision after the procedure.

“Your mom has a big risk of falling if she can’t see well,” Anderson said. “A fall could cause a broken hip, which might require surgery, and the risk of death due to complications after a hip fracture is high.”

Dr. Anderson also noted that for someone who has reached 90 with no major medical care, the focus should be on quality of life. Improving vision could help reduce fall risks and support overall independence.