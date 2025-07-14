Camp Counselor Dad: Altus native leading TikTok summer trend

Oklahoman TikTok counselor shares home-based family fun for #TikTokSummerCamp. Discover cost-effective, family-friendly activities at home.

By: Kylee Dedmon

An Oklahoma man is creating memories with his family one TikTok trend at a time, and so can you!

Jason Linton from Altus, Oklahoma is taking part in the #TikTokSummerCamp as a camp counselor where he posts family-friendly activities the whole family can take part in; and the best part is, its things you can do at home with items you already have at home.

In a statement from TikTok Communications: "#TikTokSummerCamp is a cost-effective option for many families across the US who may not have access to affordable, traditional camps this summer. According to a recent study, a quarter of an Americans anticipate spending more than $2,000 on summer camps, with 18% saying it's financially difficult to pay for camp. #TikTokSummerCamp brings the fun without the cost, transforming homes into creative campgrounds that encourage leaning, discovery, and quality family time."

Linton shares his family moments and experiences to his 14 million followers on his social media platform.

#TikTokSummerCamp has four creative activities for families to partake in.

Slime Time Lab

Sandy Island Zen

Stargazing Stations

GlowBug Builders

"These activities aren't just fun projects - they give families a reason to gather around the table, share some laughs, and celebrate small wins together," TikTok Communications said. "They also create natural moments for families to discuss their online experiences and set healthy digital boundaries. As part of #TikTokSummerCamp, we're encouraging families to explore our Digital Safety Partnership for Families, a template agreement designed to help parents and teens have open, ongoing conversations about being safe and responsible online."