The cost of USPS Forever Stamps has gone up, jumping from 73 cents to 78 cents per stamp.

By: Christian Hans

The cost of United States Postal Service Forever Stamps has gone up, the agency says.

The price of the stamp has jumped from 73 cents to 78 cents, along with multiple other USPS services.

A domestic postcard will now cost 61 cents, and letters will now cost between 74 and 78 cents.

USPS says the price increase is an effort to maintain financial stability.