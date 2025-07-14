Edmond City Council to hear public comment on Walmart proposal

Edmond residents can speak at Monday’s City Council meeting on a proposed Walmart plan.

Monday, July 14th 2025, 9:12 am

By: Christian Hans


EDMOND, Okla. -

Residents will have the opportunity to speak during Monday's Edmond City Council meeting regarding a proposed plan to build a Walmart on the north side of the city.

Monday's meeting comes after plans for the Walmart were denied by the city's planning commission. Plans to build the store were also denied a decade ago.

SEE ALSO: Developers reignite 10-year-old Edmond Walmart proposal

Developers appealed to the city council to build the store near North Coltrane Road and East Covell Road, which has drawn concern from Edmond residents over the impact it would have on local traffic.

At Monday's meeting, residents will have the chance to speak to local leaders and share their thoughts.

The Edmond City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 14th, 2025

July 2nd, 2025

May 13th, 2025

April 21st, 2025

Top Headlines

July 16th, 2025

July 16th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025