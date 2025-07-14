Edmond City Council to hear public comment on Walmart proposal

Edmond residents can speak at Monday’s City Council meeting on a proposed Walmart plan.

By: Christian Hans

Residents will have the opportunity to speak during Monday's Edmond City Council meeting regarding a proposed plan to build a Walmart on the north side of the city.

Monday's meeting comes after plans for the Walmart were denied by the city's planning commission. Plans to build the store were also denied a decade ago.

Developers appealed to the city council to build the store near North Coltrane Road and East Covell Road, which has drawn concern from Edmond residents over the impact it would have on local traffic.

At Monday's meeting, residents will have the chance to speak to local leaders and share their thoughts.

The Edmond City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m.