2 teenagers killed in crash near Wynnewood

Two teens are dead and two are injured in a Garvin County crash.

Monday, July 14th 2025, 4:19 am

By: Christian Hans


WYNNEWOOD, Okla. -

Two people are dead after a crash Friday morning in Garvin County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says a pickup truck crashed into a car carrying four teenagers near Wynnewood, leaving a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old passenger dead.

The car's 17-year-old driver and an additional passenger, also 17 years old, were both injured in the crash.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 14th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025