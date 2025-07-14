2 teenagers killed in crash near Wynnewood

Monday, July 14th 2025, 4:19 am
Two people are dead after a crash Friday morning in Garvin County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP says a pickup truck crashed into a car carrying four teenagers near Wynnewood, leaving a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old passenger dead.
The car's 17-year-old driver and an additional passenger, also 17 years old, were both injured in the crash.
The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.
