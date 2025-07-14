Silver Alert issued for missing Del City woman with dementia

Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for missing woman with dementia.

By: Summer Miller

-

Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old woman on behalf of the Del City Police Department.

According to authorities, Linda Martin was last seen walking in the Del City area, wearing dark blue jeggings, a black shirt with the word "Danny", black and gold sandals and a cane.

Martin has a dachshund with black and brown legs and a turquoise leash, according to officials.

Martin has dementia, according to authorities.

Anyone with information related to the Silver Alert is asked to contact authorities.