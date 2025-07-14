Silver Alert issued for missing Del City woman with dementia

Monday, July 14th 2025, 9:12 am
Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old woman on behalf of the Del City Police Department.
According to authorities, Linda Martin was last seen walking in the Del City area, wearing dark blue jeggings, a black shirt with the word "Danny", black and gold sandals and a cane.
Martin has a dachshund with black and brown legs and a turquoise leash, according to officials.
Martin has dementia, according to authorities.
Anyone with information related to the Silver Alert is asked to contact authorities.
