NBA Vegas Summer League wrap-up

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz John Holcomb, and Toby Rowland chat about the latest from the NBA Summer League.

By: News 9, News On 6

-

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz John Holcomb, and Toby Rowland chat with Steve McGehee about the latest from the NBA Summer League.

Here's what McGehee had to say:

From my perspective this has been an ideal summer.

A successful one for the Thunder Summer League squad. Three games in Utah, with a 2-1 record and two victories so far in Las Vegas. The only thing that would’ve made it better? It’s a shame we couldn’t see Center Thomas Sorber in action. The newcomer out of Georgetown is recovering from a toe injury, an injury that sidelined him near the end of the season. I think fans are going to like his style, he is a positive influence for what I noticed on the bench. I think he will fit in just fine with this Thunder basketball team. You can tell he is eager to get out there and play, but October will be here soon enough.

What about the other guys? Brooks Barnhizer, Nikola Topic and Ajay Mitchell, there’s more to like about this squad. I share more of my thoughts on the Summer League team with my story from Sunday Night’s Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.