Kasey Alert canceled: 82-year-old Lewis H. Whitley found

Sunday, July 13th 2025, 6:07 pm
UPDATE:
News 9 was contacted by the family of Lewis H. Whitley and informed of his recovery.
The Kasey Alert has been canceled.
Previous Story:
A Kasey Alert has been issued for 82-year-old Lewis H. Whitley, last seen wearing tan pants and a dark shirt with a collar.
He is bald and has a white/gray mustache standing at 6' tall, and was last seen in a gray 2022 Nissan Frontier.
Police say Whitley is bipolar and believed to be armed with a pistol.
Anyone with information related to Whitley should not approach and call 911.
