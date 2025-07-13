OU's Kyson Witherspoon selected 15th overall by the Red Sox in MLB Draft

The Sooner pitcher is headed to Boston with the 15th overall pick.

By: News 9, Jeremie Poplin

Sooners star pitch Kyson Witherspoon was selected 15th overall by the Boston Red Sox.

Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma / Seminole State College (OK)

MLB Pipeline 10th rated prospect via MLB.com

Quick Facts

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher School: University of Oklahoma (via Seminole State and Carl Albert State) Height/Weight: 6'2", 190 lbs Bats/Throws: Right / Right Age on Draft Day: 20 Hometown: Neptune Beach, FL MLB Bloodlines: Brother Malachi was drafted in 2022 (did not sign) College Commitment: Oklahoma (2023)









Draft Breakdown

Kyson Witherspoon is one of the most electric and compelling arms in the 2025 MLB Draft class and his rise has been anything but conventional. The Oklahoma right-hander has climbed from being an overlooked high school prospect and junior college transfer to one of the premier arms in the country. Armed with a fastball that now touches 99 mph and a diverse mix of secondaries, Witherspoon’s ceiling continues to climb just as rapidly as his velocity.

Witherspoon’s fastball grades out as a clear plus offering and has continued to gain steam since high school, where he added 20 pounds of muscle and 6 mph between his junior and senior seasons. The heater now regularly sits 94–97, touches 99, and could flirt with triple digits in pro development. He complements it with a tight slider, a hard curve, and a cutter that gives him a full, pro-ready mix all thrown with control and confidence.





Things to Know About Kyson Witherspoon

Twin Power – Kyson and Malachi Witherspoon have been nearly inseparable their entire baseball lives, from Little League to Oklahoma.

Late-Blooming Prospect – Once overlooked (rated No. 428 shortstop by Perfect Game), he turned heads after a major physical transformation and velocity jump in high school.

USA Baseball Experience – Represented Team USA on the 2024 Collegiate National Team, further proving he belongs on a national stage.

Dominant 2025 Season – At OU, he struck out 124 batters in 95 innings, held hitters to a .228 average, and was one of the top arms in D-I.

Fastball That Keeps Climbing – Sits in the mid-90s, touches 99, and continues to tick upward; one of the best fastballs in the class.



