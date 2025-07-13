Stillwater’s Ethan Holliday selected fourth overall by the Colorado Rockies in the MLB Draft

Ethan Holliday joins the same organization that his father played 6 seasons for. Colorado selected Ethan 4th overall.

By: News9 , Jeremie Poplin

The Colorado Rockies have a familiar name back in their organization. They selected Ethan Holliday with the 4th pick overall in the MLB Draft on Sunday. Holliday is the youngest heir to Oklahoma baseball’s royal family. His father, Matt, was a seven-time All-Star outfielder who compiled over 40 Wins Above Replacement during his MLB career. He spent 6 overall season in Colorado with the Rockies. His older brother, Jackson, went No. 1 overall in the 2022 Draft and is already thriving as an above-average hitter in his age-21 season with the Orioles.

Ethan Holliday, 3B/SS, Stillwater HS (OK)

MLB Pipeline No. 1 Overall Prospect – 2025 Draft Class via MLB.com

Quick Facts

Position: Third Base / Shortstop School: Stillwater (Okla.) High School Height/Weight: 6'4", 215 lbs Bats/Throws: Left / Right Age on Draft Day: 18 (Born Feb. 21, 2007) College Commitment: Oklahoma State MLB Bloodlines: Son of Matt Holliday; brother of Orioles SS Jackson Holliday





Draft Breakdown

Ethan Holliday enters the 2025 MLB Draft as one of the most recognizable and scrutinized names in the class — and for good reason. The Stillwater native and Oklahoma prep standout is the latest star from one of baseball’s most prominent families, following in the footsteps of his father Matt, a seven-time MLB All-Star, and older brother Jackson, the 2022 No. 1 overall pick and current starting shortstop for the Orioles.

But Ethan is far more than a legacy prospect. A physical, left-handed hitter with a professional approach and big-league strength, Holliday brings a rare blend of size, power potential, and plate discipline. He’s capable of hitting for both average and impact, with scouts projecting him to anchor a lineup at the next level.

While he's been developed as a shortstop, many evaluators believe a long-term move to third base is likely — a position that better suits his frame and growing strength. Still, his bat is the calling card, and it profiles anywhere on the diamond.

Baseball Pedigree

Few families in baseball are more respected than the Hollidays. Ethan grew up immersed in the game, from clubhouse visits during his dad’s MLB career to hitting sessions with Jackson as they both rose through the amateur ranks. His feel for the game and mature presence at the plate are a direct reflection of that upbringing. If selected No. 1 overall, Ethan and Jackson would become the first set of brothers ever to each be taken first in MLB Draft history.

Things to Know About Ethan Holliday

Elite Baseball Bloodlines – His dad (Matt) was a 7-time All-Star; his brother (Jackson) went No. 1 overall in 2022.

Middle-of-the-Order Potential – Holliday’s left-handed swing produces loud contact and future 20+ HR power.

Committed to Oklahoma State – Following in his father’s coaching footsteps, but likely bound for pro ball this summer.



