Oklahoma trio headline MLB Draft as potential top-10 picks — Here's where to watch and how to watch MLB Draft

Eli Willits, Ethan Holliday, Kyson Witherspoon carry the state of Oklahoma’s hopes into the 2025 MLB Draft, which begins Sunday at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN and MLB Network.

By: CBS Sports

The 2025 Major League Baseball Draft begins Sunday night in Atlanta, and the Washington Nationals will make the No. 1 overall pick. The state of Oklahoma features two of the best prospects in the entire draft with both potentially ending up as top five picks. Eli Willits from Fort Cobb and Ethan Holliday from Stillwater are projected to be future stars at the shortstop position. Kyson Witherspoon the right handed pitcher from OU is also a projected top 10 pick. The 20-round draft runs through Monday. Sunday night features Rounds 1-3; Monday features Rounds 4-20. The first night of the 2025 MLB Draft will be broadcast live from the Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta, near Truist Park, home of the Braves.

The Nats have the first pick and notably fired club president Mike Rizzo just a week before the draft. The Angels follow with the Mariners picking third. The Yankees, Dodgers and Mets don't have a first-round pick this year due to exceeding their CBT threshold in 2024.

Where to watch 2025 MLB Draft

Date: Sunday, July 13 | Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta

TV: ESPN, MLB Network





Top 5 Prospects





1. Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK)

Willits is considered to be the other prep shortstop with big-league bloodlines near the top of the class, but I ranked him aggressively in the spring, and I see no reason not to do the same here. Reggie's son is a surefire shortstop with all the necessary weaponry to be a plus or better defender at maturation. He's also a promising switch-hitter with strong bat-to-ball and zone-management skills (though he seems unlikely to get to even average power). As a bonus, Willits won't celebrate his 18th birthday until December -- studies have shown that such competence at a young age tends to bode well for the player's long-term outlook. I don't know that he'll go No. 1, but I would be shocked if he's available outside of the top five.

2. Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU

Anderson is a four-pitch lefty who survived an SEC vetting. What more do you need to know? Maybe that he possesses a low-90s fastball, two breaking balls (including a harder slider), and a changeup that generated ample whiffs against right-handed batters. And possibly that he's also shown good control over his pitches, averaging fewer than two walks per appearance. It's a strong year for collegiate lefties at the top of the draft, but Anderson might be the safest of the top three collegiate lefties. That's why some veteran evaluators I've spoken with lately have predicted that he'll be the No. 1 pick when the Nationals make their selection next month, and that's why I've given him the nod above his peers, even if there are reasonable arguments to be made for each.

3. Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee

Doyle was the breakout star of the college baseball season, hanging his star at the onset by striking out 47 batters in his first 20-plus innings. He didn't maintain that pace the rest of the way (how could he?), but he did lead the country in strikeout rate (42.6%). Doyle may find himself under the microscope for a few reasons. Foremost, he rode his mid-90s fastball so hard that his usage rate would've been highest among qualified MLB starting pitchers. Of course, it's hard to knock him for embracing what proved to be a winning strategy, and to his credit, he did show enough promise with his other pitches (including a slider and change) that this may prove to be a non-factor. Another aspect of Doyle's game that could give teams pause: a propulsive delivery that often sees his hand point down at foot strike. It is worth noting that Doyle walked batters at roughly the same rate as Jamie Arnold, suggesting his control might be just fine.

4. Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State

Arnold, my preseason No. 1, was unable to match last season's statistical brilliance. His ERA and walk rate increased year over year, while his strikeout rate and innings count decreased. Despite the slippage, there's still plenty to like. Arnold has a full arsenal -- two low-to-mid-90s fastballs, a slider, and a newly minted split-change -- that he delivers from a sidearm slot, creating a flat plane to the top of the strike zone. His delivery, which looks like someone spliced together aspects of Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale, does require his elbow to creep above the shoulder line -- an element that evaluators point to as a concern for command and durability. Provided teams don't have too much concern about that, he should come off the board early.

5. Ethan Holliday, 3B/SS, Stillwater HS (OK)

The famous player in this year's draft. Holliday is the son of a former All-Star and the brother of a future one, placing enormous (and probably unfair) expectations on his career. Fortunately, he's an intriguing prospect who might end up going No. 1 overall, thereby matching his brother and becoming the first set of siblings to each be chosen at the top of the draft. Anyway, Holliday is likely to end up at third base before all is said and done, but the real selling point here is and will remain his bat. He's a lefty hitter with a good approach and big-time strength, giving him the kind of on-base and slugging capacity that could entrench him in the middle of an order. Scouts do still have concerns about his contact chops, but they were encouraged by his decision to add a toe tap to his operation this spring and believe he'll work to get the most from his talent.





8. Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma

Witherspoon is a tier below the left-handers listed above, but he should become the fourth collegiate arm to hear his name on draft night. He improved his game across the board this season, from upping his strikeout-minus-walk percentage (14.1% to 25.9%) to padding his arsenal. Witherspoon, still ever capable of chucking his mid-to-upper-90s heater, now has three other distinct pitches he's comfortable using as needed: two breaking balls and a cutter. As for his quick arm stroke -- and trust that it's quicker than this aside -- it's worth noting that even during conference play he walked fewer batters than the other top collegiates.









MLB Draft order, first round



