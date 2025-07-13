Endangered missing alert issued for 14-year-old in Blackwell Area

Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 14-year-old Lydia Nelson, last seen in the Blackwell area.

Sunday, July 13th 2025, 11:05 am

By: Graham Dowers


The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (E.M.A.) for 14-year-old Lydia Nelson on behalf of the Blackwell Police Department.

Nelson was last seen in the Blackwell area and is believed to be at risk. Authorities say she is suicidal and are urging anyone who sees her to immediately contact 911.

She is described as 5'7", weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. At the time she was last seen, Nelson was wearing gray sweatpants, a black shirt, gray Crocs, and was carrying a mint green backpack.

Anyone with information related to Lydia Nelson’s whereabouts should contact law enforcement or tribal authorities by dialing 9-1-1.

