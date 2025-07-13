Oklahoma man jailed in St. Louis after 4 dogs found dead, 7 others in critical condition

An Oklahoma man is jailed in St. Louis after four dogs were found dead and seven more critically ill in the back of his overheated box truck.

Sunday, July 13th 2025, 8:17 am

By: Graham Dowers


ST. LOUIS, Mo. -

A man from Noble, Oklahoma, is facing multiple animal abuse charges after police in St. Louis, Missouri, discovered several dead and critically ill dogs in a box truck he was driving.

According to a police affidavit, 33-year-old Robert Peters brought four deceased dogs to a local crematorium on Friday. Staff at the facility became suspicious due to the number of dead animals and contacted authorities.

When officers arrived, they found Peters at the scene along with a box truck containing a total of 16 dogs. Four of the animals were already dead, and seven were in critical condition. Police say the dogs were confined in unsanitary conditions, covered in feces, urine, and a sawdust-like powder. Several of the dogs were described as weak and lethargic due to the extreme heat in the back of the vehicle.

Peters told investigators that he runs an animal transport business out of Oklahoma. Authorities have not said whether any licenses or health records were associated with the company.

Peters was taken into custody and is currently being held in the St. Louis jail without bond.

Peters now faces nine felony counts of animal abuse by torture and seven misdemeanor counts of animal abuse.

The condition of the surviving dogs is not yet known. The case remains under investigation by St. Louis authorities and local animal welfare agencies.
