El Reno police searching for missing juvenile

El Reno police are searching for Jose Adrian Moran Florez, a juvenile last seen near United grocery around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Sunday, July 13th 2025, 7:35 am

By: Graham Dowers


EL RENO, Okla. -

The El Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Authorities say Jose Adrian Moran Florez was last seen around 11:00 p.m. near the United grocery store in El Reno.

If you know anything about Jose’s whereabouts, you're asked to contact El Reno Police at 405-262-2121.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Jose FlorezImage Provided By: El Reno Police Department
