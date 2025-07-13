El Reno police searching for missing juvenile

Sunday, July 13th 2025, 7:35 am
The El Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.
Authorities say Jose Adrian Moran Florez was last seen around 11:00 p.m. near the United grocery store in El Reno.
If you know anything about Jose’s whereabouts, you're asked to contact El Reno Police at 405-262-2121.
This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Image Provided By: El Reno Police Department
