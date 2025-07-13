Man hospitalized after shooting near northeast Oklahoma City apartments

A man was hospitalized after being shot near a northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex; police say he was alert and conscious at the scene.

By: Graham Dowers

A man was hospitalized Friday after a shooting near an apartment complex along the I-35 Service Road in northeast Oklahoma City.

Police say they responded to a shots-fired call at the apartments near 3409 N. I-35 Service Rd. Officers arrived quickly and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was alert and conscious at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to authorities. Their condition is unknown.

Investigators have not released any suspect information or details on what led to the shooting.

Authorities say more information will be shared as it becomes available. The investigation is ongoing.