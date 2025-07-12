3 arrested in McClain County copper theft

Three men arrested on complaints of theft after thousands of feet of copper wire stolen from McClain County cell phone towers.

By: Christian Hans

Three people are in custody after the theft of thousands of feet of copper cable, according to police.

The McClain County Sheriff's Office says three men cut and removed roughly 3,600 feet of copper coax cables from cell phone towers in the area.

Deputies say the suspects loaded several hundred feet of cable into a trailer before they were caught.

After investigating the trailer, deputies say they found climbing gear, cutting tools and additional stolen copper inside.