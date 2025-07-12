3 arrested in McClain County copper theft

Three men arrested on complaints of theft after thousands of feet of copper wire stolen from McClain County cell phone towers.

Saturday, July 12th 2025, 6:30 pm

By: Christian Hans


McCLAIN COUNTY -

Three people are in custody after the theft of thousands of feet of copper cable, according to police.

The McClain County Sheriff's Office says three men cut and removed roughly 3,600 feet of copper coax cables from cell phone towers in the area.

Deputies say the suspects loaded several hundred feet of cable into a trailer before they were caught.

After investigating the trailer, deputies say they found climbing gear, cutting tools and additional stolen copper inside.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

