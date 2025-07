Dozens of girls are competing for both the Miss Oklahoma City and Miss Oklahoma City's Teen titles.

By: Digital Intern

A new Miss Oklahoma City will be crowned tonight at Carl Albert High School Performing Arts Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the competition begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20; local titleholders and children under 5 receive free admission.

The event will celebrate the outgoing Miss OKC and Miss OKC’s Teen before crowning two new titleholders for the 2026 season.