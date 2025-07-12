Remote Area Medical hosting free healthcare clinic in Enid

Remote Area Medical is hosting a free two‑day pop‑up healthcare clinic in Enid, Oklahoma at the Stride Bank Center, offering dental, vision and medical care

Saturday, July 12th 2025, 10:44 am

By: Digital Intern


ENID, Okla -

Remote Area Medical is providing free healthcare services for Oklahomans in need this weekend.

The event offers no-cost dental, vision, and medical services on a first-come, first-served basis at Stride Bank Center in Enid.

Doors open at 6 a.m. and close when they reach full capacity. Patients arriving early should be prepared with their own food, water, medications and clothing. Additional information will be given to patients as they arrive at the parking lot.

No identification, insurance or proof of income is required for anyone visiting the pop-up clinic.
