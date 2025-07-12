3 dead after early morning fire in Logan County, officials say

Three people died and two firefighters were injured in a mobile home fire early Tuesday in Logan County; the cause is under investigation.

By: Graham Dowers

Three people are dead and two firefighters are recovering from injuries following an early morning fire on Saturday at a mobile home in Logan County, according to Emergency Manager Steven Haga.

The blaze was reported around 5:54 a.m. in the 6000 block of Terrell Road. Multiple departments responded, including Guthrie, Sooner, Woodcrest, Oak Cliff, and Meridian fire crews.

Haga confirmed that three individuals escaped the fire, while three others were found dead inside the structure. The victims have not yet been publicly identified.

"It was a mobile home, and it is destroyed," Haga said.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries while working to contain the fire. One was transported to a local hospital in Guthrie, while the other was taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City. Emergency responders also transported the fire survivors for further evaluation.

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.